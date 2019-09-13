Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 13, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from “Miss Manners” advice columnist Judith Martin, born on this date in 1938, “Allowing an unimportant mistake to pass without comment is a wonderful social grace.”

FOOD PLUS – The Friday fish fry resumes from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Hank Nowak Amvets Post 45, 3071 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Dinners are $11.

More than two dozen restaurants and food vendors will be featured at the eighth annual Taste of East Aurora from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday along Main Street from Olean Road to Riley Street. Food and beverages will be priced from $1 to $5. For more info, visit the Taste’s Facebook page.

The annual Lancaster Oktoberfest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Pompeii Church Hall, 142 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, with German beer, food and music by the Auslanders.

The Shriners of Western New York will hold a chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.

BARGAIN TIME – Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 Youngs Road, Amherst, will hold a rummage sale Saturday, with a $10 bag sale from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a $5 bag sale from noon to 1 p.m. Chowder from The Chowder Guy also will be available. For more info, call 633-4656.

LOOKING BACK – Horse-drawn corn cutting and chopping, antique cars and tractors and old-time artisans are among the attractions at an Old Fashioned Farm Festival sponsored by the Town of Somerset Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Babcock Cobblestone Museum, 7449 Lake Road, Appleton. There also will be cow chip Bingo and a Barker Lions Club chicken barbecue starting at 11:30 a.m.

FURRY FRIENDS – The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., will hold a Blessing of Pets at 11 a.m. Saturday. Larger animals such as horses and donkeys are welcome. All pets must be restrained.

SAVE THE DATE – Susan Eck will give a free talk about the history of Buffalo’s Lafayette Hotel and its restoration in the speaker series at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Lancaster Historical Society, 40 Clark St., Lancaster.

The Friends of Vienna open their season at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave., with the Ekstasis Duo, featuring SUNY Fredonia professors Eliran Avni, pianist, and Natasha Farny, cellist. Admission $14, students $5.



HIT THE HIGHWAY – Newell-Faulkner Post 880, American Legion, 2912 Legion Drive, Eden, will be home base Saturday for the 19th annual Motorcycle Run and Rally/Cruise to benefit the Food Bank of Western New York. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The ride begins at 11 a.m. with stops at Gowanda Harley-Davidson and Buffalo Harbor State Park.

“Rainman” Mark Ferguson will emcee the rally at the Legion after the ride. Live music begins at noon with the BarKing Spiders and V-Syx. A replica 1966 Batmobile and two vintage fire trucks will be on display.

Registration is $20 per rider, $10 per passenger, $20 for cars taking part in the Cruise-In, $10 spectators. For more info and to register in advance, visit wnyfoodbankrun.com.

INTO THE WOODS – Learn how to navigate your way through Nature without batteries or a cell phone with the Rochester Orienteering Club from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany. After basic instruction at 9, orienteering courses open at 10. Pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, or visit roc.us.orienteering.org.

After the sun sets Saturday, Genesee County Park and Forest will hold a Harvest Moon Night Hike from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5 per person, $10 per family. Pre-registration is needed. Call 585-344-8508, ext. 3701, and leave name, phone number and number of participants. For more info, visit co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Grant Rokitka, Ken Madell, Carol Speser, Kimberly Addelman, Tammy Gangloff, Paul Williams, Patricia Marciniak, Karen Drebot, Sister Mary John Lawicki, Chester Szofarski, Ellie Cornwall, Peter Ulrich, Chelsea Ulrich, Michael Herr, Barbara Ann Hauser, Jerry Fronckowiak, Daniel Hamilton, Tom Nawotka, Patrick Brady and Bonnie Piechowiak.

AND SATURDAY – Mitch Flynn, Nancy Naples, Michael A. Siragusa, Monica Pellegrino Faix, Joanne Zavarella, Gina LaPlante, Monica Kemp, Sister Mary Marcelette Bogniewski, Helaine Bell, Nellie Crews, Nadia Piazarro, Carmen D. Rivera, Cheryl Grisanti, Matt Kinmartin, Frani Walters, Nicholas Parsons, Donna Clark, Hudson C. Meegan, Ellen Long, Jenn Louth, Raelyn Kaminski and Thomas Eugene Gresock.

AND SUNDAY – Michael Andriaccio, Tom Prohaska, Jorge Guitart, Ellen Errigo, Lucas Halt, Tom Buczkowski, Mark Herle, Joyce Troutman, Ernestine Richardson, Linda Roberts, Ryan Christopher Schaller, Mark Gallagher, Gregory Bosworth, Nicholas Palisano, Nicolas Curry, Sarah Musilli, Julie Wipperman and Tim Crawford.

