Reddy Bikeshare expands into Niagara Falls

Reddy Bikeshare, which has been renting bicycles in Buffalo since 2016, installed its first of 30 short-term bike rental stations in Niagara Falls Friday.

The station at Main Street and Cedar Avenue, near City Hall, will be augmented by the remaining stations within two weeks, the company said. A total of 145 bikes will be available in the Falls when rentals begin Sept. 27.

A sign-up kiosk will be placed inside City Hall, and city residents will be able to obtain a Reddy membership for $1.

Otherwise, an annual membership is $55, while a short-term rental costs $3 plus 10 cents a minute for riding, Reddy marketing and communications executive Jennifer White said. The "smart" bikes come equipped with Global Positioning System capability.

Niagara Falls officials pushed for a bike rental program available to locals and tourists after completing a bike master plan in January 2018. Last fall, Reddy's partner group, GObike Buffalo, received an $82,615 grant from Oath, formerly Yahoo, to implement the plan.