Radio personality Roger Christian joins WECK

A week after his 43-year career at WTSS-FM, Star 102.5 FM ended, radio personality Roger Christian has landed at WECK, the oldies station at 100.5 and 102.9 FM and 1230 AM.

Christian’s on-air duties starting Monday will be on weekends and fill-in shifts, WECK owner Buddy Shula announced.

“To say I am thrilled would be an understatement,” Shula said in a release. “Roger is one of the most talented and respected broadcasters in Buffalo. I admire what Roger has accomplished not only in his broadcast career, but also as a human being. He is just a terrific person. Simple as that.”

“It took so long to get back on the air again,” Christian joked in the same release.

In addition to his radio work, Christian will play music for wedding receptions, class reunions, retirement parties and other events for a new venture, “WECK Music Road Show with Roger Christian.”

“Roger Christian DJ’d my own wedding eight years ago, so I figured this was a no-brainer,” said Shula in the release. “There is no better mobile DJ than Roger!”

Christian is the latest veteran radio personality to work at WECK, joining a lineup that includes Danny Neaverth, Tony Magoo, Jon Summers, Harv Moore, Gail Ann Huber and Tom Donahue.

Christian was released last week by Star 102.5, a year after entering the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Christian, who started in local radio as a teenager 55 years ago and has one of the smoothest voices on the air, worked the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift at 102.5 before being told last week that the position was being eliminated.

The Entercom stations have recently fired several people locally in accounting and production. Entercom has been making cuts at stations across the country in recent months, most recently in Denver and San Francisco.

