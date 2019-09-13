New Kenmore wellness studio soothes mind, body and spirit

Nicole Chumsky launched a career looking to bring others peace of mind.

The licensed mental health counselor first worked for agencies that served those with drug addictions, mental health diagnoses and eating disorders. She spent the last five years in private practice treating a variety of clients who understand that counseling promotes better overall health.

She learned along the way that many people harbor the mental, emotional and physical scars of traumatic experiences, so she decided to open a new kind of holistic health center early this year in Clarence, and a second, larger site last month at the Delaware Plaza in Kenmore.

“We are a mindful living studio,” said Chumsky, 31, of Snyder.

Be Embodied offers mental health and nutritional counseling, yoga classes, acupuncture and reiki treatments, as well as medication management for those with mental health conditions. The idea is to treat mind, body and spirit. Learn more at bemindfulliving.com.

A special emphasis is placed on trauma-informed care, which is designed to promote a culture of safety, empowerment and healing, particularly for those who have weathered violence, abuse or illness in any of its many forms.

The Kenmore site at 2780 Delaware Ave. is larger than the Clarence location at 8175 Sheridan Drive, just east of the Eastern Hills Mall.

“This place is almost like two separate businesses,” Chumsky said during a tour of the newer 3,062-square-foot location.

A tranquil yoga studio – where Chinese lanterns and twinkling lights set the tone – and lobby take up the north half of the business. A half-dozen certified instructors, including Chumsky, teach Mindflow Yoga, a practice the owner developed with some of her own twists.

“I take mindfulness meditation and trauma-informed practices, and weave them into traditional yoga practices,” Chumsky said. “All my instructors use different yoga disciplines. One is Hatha, one is Ashtanga, one is very movement-based. Almost all of them are some type of a Vinyasa,” in which gentle poses flow together for participants of all abilities.

A door with a frosted window separates that space from the other half, which contains quiet, confidential office settings and a conference room used for staff meetings, group sessions and workshops.

Chumsky starts with the premise that her staff needs to be in a good place.

“Without good clinician self-care and good health, you don’t have good client care,” she said.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to get this going – and the reason I have group supervision, some team meetings and in-house trainings – is there are a lot of good clinicians out there that are burned out, not treated right, and they end up hating the profession,” Chumsky added. “And there's a really big gap in education of going from clinics to private practice, at least in mental health counseling. There's no talk about how to run a private practice, about the business side of things. A lot of providers are just too afraid to make that leap. By me taking the top load off of it, they have a place where they can come and actually earn what they deserve, and have a place where they want to go to work and be around people.”

Sadie Lynn, an 11-year-old husky-collie mix who is blind, is another fixture in the new office.

“She's the sweetest little girl in town,” said Chumsky, her owner. “She's why we probably have half of our social media followers. She gets treats from people trying to coax her into the waiting room to love on them.”

Those in the Clarence office can take heart. Counselor Mindi Lobuzzetta has been bringing her boxer, a certified emotional support animal named Harley, into that office.