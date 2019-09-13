Niagara County Community College resumes search for new president

Applications are due by Thursday as Niagara County Community College makes its second attempt of the year to hire a president.

In May, the NCCC Board of Trustees failed to muster enough votes to hire either of two finalists for the position and decided to extend the search instead. Chairman William L. Ross said Thursday those candidates will not be reconsidered.

The position was re-advertised nationally in late July. ACCT Searches, a firm based in Washington, D.C., is collecting the applications.

According to the NCCC website, the search committee is to select semifinalists in early October, interview them and choose finalists to be interviewed by the full Board of Trustees in late October. Open forums also will be held with each finalist.

The board intends to choose a winner by early November and send the name to the State University of New York board for confirmation, in hopes the choice can be finalized by Nov. 20 and the new president can take office Jan. 1.