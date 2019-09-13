My View: A little canine courtesy brightens my day

By Carol Fleischman

Hear that loud snarling and barking coming closer? Is the animal behind a secure fence? Fight or flight is part of the human DNA. But how can I run from something I can’t see?

My fear comes with the threat of my dog or me being attacked. In my situation, since I am blind, our partnership has extra survival meaning. The public may not know there are laws that insure against a guide dog being harmed. While I rely on my dog’s sight, I use my remaining senses, like hearing and touch to keep us safe.

A well-trained Seeing Eye dog is the cornerstone of my safety. We are a team. To keep our team sharp, I pride myself on being a good dog handler. Each day, I take a few minutes to practice obedience with my dog, “sit, stay, down, come.” My guide looks to me as the alpha dog, the head of the pack (unlike my husband). This means I have to be in full control of my dog during these enjoyable bonding sessions.

Recently I wanted to give one neighbor a dog training manual after an unpleasant encounter. My neighbor’s dogs are “backyard bullies” with no training.

Two large German shepherds run behind a chain-link fence, threatening us the whole way. As I walk on the sidewalk, I could reach out and touch the fence at the risk of having my hand bitten off. Yes, the dogs are behind a fence, but is the fence secure? I ask myself, “What happened to common sense and consideration ?” I have made the owners aware that I am training a new guide dog.

Recently, I brought my new guide dog home from training school. We usually walk past this property during daily strolls. Both dogs are menacing, inches away as we walk. One day, I heard the owner’s voice. I stopped and listened to be sure she stood in her front yard.

“Are you going to call the dogs over to you?” I asked. After a pause, she said, “No.” I asked myself, Why wouldn’t anyone call their dogs to them? She could have had an opportunity to be a help instead of a hindrance. The rudeness of this neighbor goes hand in hand with her dogs’ lack of good behavior.

In contrast, as I walk past other neighbors’ yards, some responsible owners put their dogs at “sit.” Other neighbors give the command, “Quiet.” One considerate neighbor calls her dog. “Come inside,” I hear her say and then, a door slams. She ensures that her dog is not a distraction to us. She has the awareness to know that a young dog in the critical training of guide work takes from several months to a year to be fully trained.

I appreciate when other people walking their dogs toward me tell me, “My dog is on a leash.” This friendly communication lets me know more information. Then my shoulders can relax, knowing a loose dog is not going to distract my guide dog. My least favorite statement from a neighbor is,” Oh, Rocky doesn’t bite.” I urge anyone to ask their mailman if this comment is true.

For a different point of view, I suggest other dog owners step out of their vehicle and walk their neighborhood. Do you hear the birds singing or are you turning your head from side to side, scanning the route in fear of attack?

How about taking that walk with your eyes closed? That’s what I do daily. Please control your canine citizens and that will put the spring in my step.

Carol Fleischman, of Niagara Falls, enjoys daily walks with her guide dogs.