MOWATT, David Berg

MOWATT - David Berg September 9, 2019, of Olean, NY. Loving son of the late David Southwick Mowatt and Edith Henning (Berg) Mowatt; dear brother of John S. Mowatt, Edith C. Jesernig, Grace H. Burritt, and the late Charles Potter Mowatt. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 AM at the Siloam Cemetery on Maple Grove Road in Freedom, NY. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Babbitt and Easton of Franklinville, NY.