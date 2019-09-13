MARFINO, Nicholas R.

MARFINO - Dr. Nicholas R. August 2, 1925 - September 8, 2019. Dr. Marfino, a native of Buffalo, NY, was the son of the late Daniel and Rose (Abbarno) Marfino. After graduating from the University of Buffalo, School of Dental Medicine, he then served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He practiced as a Periodontist in both Buffalo and Florida and was a Professor Emeritus at University of Buffalo, School of Dental Medicine. At age 94, he was the beloved husband of June (Stockton) Marfino of 65 years; the loving father of Nicholas, Jr. (Donna) Marfino, Linda (Lee) Sussman, Pamela (Jim) Rogers, Wendy Marfino Knecht, Daniel (Jane-Robin) Marfino, and Richard Marfino; the cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren; and dear brother of Dr. Michael Marfino.