Letter: Trump offers an example of miserable leadership

The first and primary duty of a president is to unite and lead the people, to give us a sense of purpose and direction. Before America can be great, it must be unified in spirit. Divide and conquer is an old but true maxim. A country divided against itself is weak. Unfortunately, we currently are a fractious, squabbling mob.

Donald Trump is mentally and emotionally unable to fulfill this obligation. The reasons do not matter. The fact that he has not, and cannot unite us, is a fatal flaw in his presidency.

All presidents from Thomas Jefferson through Abraham Lincoln, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have faced withering public and personal criticism. Only Trump has made it the central issue of his tenure. He cannot rise above his petty and personal insecurities.

The only unity he provides is that of hate and anger, which is short-lived and illusory. It eventually requires lies and oppression to maintain its grip.

True unity springs from moral truths, and shared broad visions for our country. Something worthy of loyalty and sacrifice.

American history is filled with examples of wise leaders with character who have risen to the challenge of leadership. Trump is not among them. Leadership is an innate quality, it cannot be faked or bought.

Until this country is united we will not address our real problems. Until we rebuild our traditional alliances the global situation will continue to deteriorate.

We must not continue to waste our energy, resources and opportunities on meaningless political posturing.

Problems ignored grow larger, problems ignored cause great human suffering. Problems addressed can unite a country.

Charles Kucharski

Hamburg