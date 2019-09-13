Letter: Teaching kids signs of abuse will hopefully help prevent it

Here I go again writing another article regarding the importance of educating children in elementary schools on child abuse with the focus on sexual abuse.

In the school district where I work, 28 years ago it established the first elementary teacher to teach health to all the students, kindergarten through fifth grades in our four elementary buildings.

I developed all the health curriculum and instruct all these students on the prevention of child abuse; it’s a building block effect so by the time the students have reached fifth grade they have been educated on sexual, physical, verbal, neglect, mental and emotion abuse.

The facts are provided; the prevention is provided along with the importance that it is never the child’s fault: what to do if they feel uncomfortable around an adult and what to do if they are not believed.

Due to the fact, I teach every student every year I have developed a trust level that students feel comfortable to come to me and report if the abuse has occurred. What is it going to take to hear my plea to start instructing students this unit? Research has shown that teaching children early on with the right approach, sensitivity and age appropriateness helps in the prevention of this monster we call sexual abuse.

We have heard all the horror stories in the media and even when we think it cannot get any worse, we hear more, but when reporting these stories there is a huge intricate part missing, it’s called education.

Thank goodness, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed Erin’s Law taking effect on July 1, 2020 that abuse be taught; now we need to implement it properly so students learn about this – the correct sensitive way and not to terrify them.

Mary Lynn Gallagher

Buffalo