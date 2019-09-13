Letter: Stop signs must be clear in order to be most effective

In response to the writer who suggested changing the color of stop signs to indicate whether it is a two-way or all-way stop. She suggests using red for a four-way stop intersection and yellow for a two-way stop intersection.

There are several reason why this approach would be unwise and economically impractical.

First, all drivers are taught from day one that red means stop. Changing this to her formula would certainly confuse many drivers, especially senior drivers and younger (teenage) drivers.

Secondly, the cost of changing what would probably be millions of stop signs to yellow would be impractical.

A simpler method to achieve the same result would be to have small signs installed below the stop sign to indicate an “all-way” stop or that “cross traffic does not stop.” I have seen these signs at many intersections. Since most federal (interstate) highways do not have such intersections, this would only involve local and state routes. Also, since we, as drivers, are programmed to see a red stop sign and to expect yellow signs to indicate other than stop, many drivers would most likely ignore them as a warning.

Ron Beltz

Cuba