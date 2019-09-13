Letter: Sharing the road means giving cyclists some leeway

A recent letter commented on the disrespectful way cyclists sometimes treat drivers in Tonawanda. As a tvlifelong cyclist since the 1960s and driver since the 70s, I have had my share of interactions with motorists and cyclists on both ends of the spectrum. First and foremost, in any physical interface between a car and a cyclist, the cyclist loses. Your car could get scratched or dented, but the cyclist could die. Let that sink in – the cyclist could die.

There are no seat belts, there are no airbags, and the only 4,000 pounds of steel between you and me, is around you. It’s just me, a taxpaying neighbor with hopefully a decent job and perhaps a family, just like you. I may be commuting to my job or just enjoying the exercise and camaraderie of fellow cyclists.

So why are we suddenly in “your” lane or annoyed that you passed us? Rocks, broken glass, potholes, gravel, roadkill and all sorts of debris can cause flat tires or crashes. We don’t have a lot of time when we spot these hazards so we may swerve suddenly. That’s why if you don’t have three feet of space between us and you right now, please don’t pass.

Sounds dangerous doesn’t it? It is sometimes, but for the most part it’s fun. As long as we don’t end up as a hood ornament.

Ron Spohn

Getzville