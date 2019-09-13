Letter: Random shooter scenarios could be tough to prevent

I’m a new licensed gun owner. Last year the Wingfest had several metal detectors at the entrance so I wisely decided to leave my pistol home last weekend. The sign said to remove keys and cellphones.

My fold up metal chair was not removed from its carrying bag and I could have easily put several guns or alcohol into it and avoided detection completely.

Here’s the kicker: After I passed through the scanner, I asked the young woman if I was allowed to bring a pistol into the event, as I had a legal permit to carry one. Her response was: “I don’t know, I’d have to ask. …” I politely replied that if she was working security, shouldn’t she know the answer to that question already? Her response was the same that she had just given me.

So, if some nut case sets off the detector, she has to assume that person will stand there while she asks somebody else what that funny noise is that the detector is making. My girlfriend said someone could just aim from the parking ramp next to the entrance like the Vegas shooter did and then just drive off.

My whole point is that in this crazy world we live in, none of us are really safe at all. Banning assault weapons would help, but I see no solution to the very common random shooter scenario.

Steven Halasz

Cheektowaga