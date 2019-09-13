Letter: Only ‘convoluted matter’ is bishop’s poor judgment

Although most of us have no trouble spotting a simple love triangle gone awry, a Buffalo News article on Sept. 5 quotes Bishop Richard Malone as saying the Biernat-Nowak-Bojanowski situation is “a very complex, convoluted matter.” With those words it appears that Malone wants to muddy up the waters and confuse our thinking regarding an all too common and human scenario that has taken place in his theological household.

But sad to say, there are many honest-to-goodness “convoluted matters” in the Malone household.

Among them is what appears to be his ongoing need to keep confidential the true extent of the priest abuse scandal, starting with his non-disclosures a year and a half ago. This, in the face of clear evidence that the only way to overcome a scandal and move forward is to be forthright and put everything out into the open.

And last October there was Malone’s and Dennis Walczyk’s intricate, complicated and convoluted defense of blatant discrimination behind the scrapping of the diocese’ adoption program.

But the latest and most recent convoluted matter in the diocese that can easily be pointed to would make even Sean Spicer proud.

It’s the twisted and pathetic convoluted reasoning that his diocesan spokeswoman Kathy Spangler gave to explain why WKBW-TV reporter Charlie Specht was excluded from Malone’s Sept. 4 news conference.

That still heard laughter echoing off the Niagara escarpment is the community’s response to Spangler’s pretext of “limited space.”

Dennis Stuart

Buffalo