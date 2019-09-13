Letter: Malone must pay attention to calls for his resignation

Here’s the real problem with the bishop’s position from my perspective.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, I am “furious” to be Catholic at this moment. The bishop denounces any and all credibility.

Those individuals, aka Catholics who had the courage to come forward, be they survivors of sexual abuse, a surviving priest, clergy, whistle blowers from within the ranks, Bishop Richard Malone has completely destroyed any hope of faith in his ability to understand the severity in which he disrespects us.

Those who apparently have voiced to Malone post mass, saying that they, “wholly support him and that the abuse which happened decades ago is not his fault and therefore should stay,” also are reacting from a position of fear.

It is abundantly clear, that “dancing around the “recording: and being angry at the whistle blowers is all about Malone’s ego, power and hiding behind his skewed vision of right and wrong.

A leader must have earned trust, respect and credibility and make hard decisions based on what is best for parishioners as well as representing himself, a trustworthy man in charge of the Diocese of Western New York.

He clearly lives in a cloud that is not sincere, full of rhetoric and language which is out of tune with the times.

He needs to resign.

Different outcomes require different choices.

Deirdre Booth

Clarence Center