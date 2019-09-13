Letter: Keeping Poloncarz is best for the county

Erie County has been my home my entire life. I was fortunate enough to serve the people of Orchard Park for 20 years as their Town Clerk and Town Supervisor.

As I was growing up, Erie County was lacking in a variety of things to do for the young and old, unless your interests were in sports and theater. During these past years County Executive Mark Poloncarz has changed all that, especially downtown Buffalo and the waterfront, which are now both vibrant and the place to be. There are so many things to do, new restaurants, Canalside and the Outer Harbor. Our parks are open and maintained year-round with an on-going repair system in place.

I have watched my friend Mark, a calm and strong leader, who working with other officials has accomplished what we see today. This country has never been so divided with much negative angst, rude and hateful talk. Poloncarz however, remains a quite servant and leader. He is a breath of fresh air in this toxic environment. Let’s keep Mark’s balanced direction.

I think we can all say we are proud to live in Erie County, I know I can.

Janis Colarusso

Orchard Park