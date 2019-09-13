Letter: Irritants abound in town, on TV shows, in Washington

What the heck is going on in Lancaster and Cheektowaga with the new buildings with no tenants? I point to the one on Transit Road in Depew, where the roller rink was. The old building was knocked down to put up an empty bunch of storefronts. Not one has been filled since it was built.

There’s another half-empty one at the corner of Walden and Central with at least one empty store and the corner of Genesee and Transit with only one tenant since 7-11 gave up the ghost because that corner is ridiculous to get in or out of.

The Town Planning Boards should insist that unless there are already tenants for 80% of these ugly things, they cannot build them.

And I had the lovely opportunity to see how driving is done in Williamsville on Main Street during rush hour. If you aren’t under a traffic light when it turns red, you haven’t done your job.

I sat through two very long light changes to make a left turn, which was only accomplished due to the graciousness of two motorists who took pity on us (and, by the way, observed the law about not blocking side streets).

A driver trying to turn left out of the cross street finally had to inch out and block traffic himself in order to get into the flow. There is little mercy to be found there.

Also, The Buffalo News had an article about the funny way we Western New Yorkers talk, and I have never heard an actor replicate it. On another note, President Trump’s weather map was hilarious and I’m sure that’s what he intended; the mood needed lightening, especially when you’re sitting on funds that should be going to help American citizens in Puerto Rico.

Becky Arcese

Depew