Letter: Immigrants pose no threat; offer society several benefits

In response to the letter published on Aug. 27, regarding Julian Castro’s “zany idea,” I respectfully disagree. The inflammatory rhetoric colors misguided opinions but does not validate the writer’s statements: “zany” idea; “looney” idea; they “ridiculously” claim; “warped leftist mind;” “the weak among us,” and the “squishy liberal;” as well as numerous other misstatements of facts.

He claims that Americans are continuously crime victims at the hands of undocumented immigrants.

Our news is inundated with stories of adults abusing children, shootings in schools, shopping malls, murders, robberies and rapes all committed by Americans. The writer did not identify a single crime committed by undocumented immigrants. Untrue statements such as his cause panic.

Wikipedia states that immigration “either has no impact on the crime rate or that it reduces the crime rate.”

Additionally, “according to many studies, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native born citizens and have no impact on violent crime rates.”

Correspondents should get their facts straight before attacking “squishy liberals” who won’t condemn people who have sacrificed much by traveling thousands of miles on foot to seek asylum.

We understand that these human beings are not here on vacation, but rather are desperate for protection against hunger, gangs and terrorism.

I agree with the writer that the journey of immigrants is dangerous, yet their circumstances at home are inconceivably worse. The risk they take illustrates the desperation that they suffer. If the immigrants were coming from the North, I wonder if the author would be as concerned.

The letter of Aug. 27 was a political statement against the “warped leftist mind” and the “squishy liberal” rather than any real concern over immigration.

Immigrants are not a threat to our society, but in fact help our economy.

William McCormick

Hamburg