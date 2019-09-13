Letter: Get law enforcement in church abuse scandal

Coincidentally, one year ago I wrote the bishop asking him to resign and I sent copies to the priests of the diocese asking their aid to encourage him to leave.

I would have been happy to just see him leave and go away and let us repair the damage. I’m very disappointed that only a few of the rank-and-file clergy had the courage to speak over the last year, but even Peter failed Christ three times. Maybe now they will find the courage.

As for the bishop himself, my opinion has changed. After a year of more lies, deceptions, and stonewalling, lawsuits, and scandals I want this man and his co-conspirators to face the music. I want state and federal attorney generals to investigate everything and bring them to justice. I want to see them in court and I want them prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Maybe Christ could turn the other cheek, but I can’t.

Charles McMachon

Buffalo