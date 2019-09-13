Letter: China must act in good faith, or risk harming its economy

China cannot sustain the inequitable pressures of America’s recent tariff increases. For years China has been the designated manufacturer of many products imported to America to be sold to American citizens.

Chinese citizens have aspired to higher lifestyles as they have been the beneficiaries of higher wages due to increased manufacturing in their country. Chinese companies need American manufactures to keep sending their production orders of products to be manufactured by Chinese workers to keep their economy expanding.

As the recently increased tariffs continue on Chinese imports, the Chinese will eventually realize they are foolish not to change their financial policies of unfairness with America.

As noted in a recent Buffalo News article, Chinese manufactures are scrambling to find new international markets but are not making much progress.

Our American market place imports hundreds of products to be sold to literally hundreds of different national origin American citizens at up to 10 times the price factor that can be charged in many other countries with low value, poor economies. This value comparison means the Chinese would have to secure 10 times as many foreign manufacturing agreements as to what they are now manufacturing for America.

As we know countries that operate on a basis of greed will eventually be exposed to their ostentatious unfairness. China will have to come into the fold to treat America fairly to avoid their own economic disasters. China we are waiting for you to wake up.

Russell Ward

Tonawanda