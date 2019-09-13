Letter: Calls for resignation ring clear among friends

Would it be a possibility that those currently closest to Bishop Richard Malone are holding back communications that are calling for his resignation?

He seemed to indicate in his press conference that most members of the diocese are supporting him. Among my circle of friends, there is not one who feels it is healthy for our diocese for him to remain as bishop. I, too, call for his resignation so that we can start, once again, as the church, the faithful, as sheep in search of shepherds who inspire.

Nancy Seel

West Seneca