Letter: Bahamians must receive help from many nations

The Dorian hurricane devastated much of Bahamas, and the island of Abaco in the Bahamas with 185 mph winds on Sept. 1, leaving complete devastation over the two to three days of its duration. That area needs international assistance for its countless thousands of people, people that have no food, water or shelter. It is very possible that the devastated areas of the Western part of the Bahamas islands may never be rebuilt.

The Bahamas are a stand-alone country, and not like St. Thomas, Anguilla or Bermuda that are part of the United States or United Kingdom. Therefore, it’s not like the United States or other countries will definitely come to their aid or provide enough. In addition, it is possible that countless people will be permanently displaced.

I propose that the United Nations should have an emergency meeting to determine how many countries would accept 1,000 to 2,000 refugees to live for at least one year in their country, giving them shelter, food, water and living quarters. In this way if 30 countries volunteered for this help that would get possibly up to 60,000 people to live. After one year then more permanent placement can be considered.

Joseph Borzelliere

East Amherst