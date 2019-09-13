Letter: An auxiliary bishop could offer support

As an approved victim of child sexual abuse from a priest when I was a 10-year-old altar boy at St. Aloysius – Father Joseph Friel was the predator – I never dreamed the crimes done in secret would be exposed in my lifetime. It’s taken me 50 years to become vocal about it.

There has been a lot of publicity lately about Bishop Richard Malone stepping down. There has been decades of bishops of the Buffalo Diocese who hid the predator priests, transferred them many times, got them counseling, and hid them in monasteries etc. The diocese forgot that we children were “their own.”

I believe Malone because of the exposure of things, is taking the heat for many past bishops. The exposure ended up on his watch. Public opinion within and outside the church is crushing him. Only God has the right to judge him fully. After all, like the rest of us, he is human.

I think Malone is confused on the subject of child sexual predators, and also what it truly feels like for a child to be sexually abused by a priest. in the 50s and 60s priests were God, so we felt we were sexually abused by God. We felt we were a mistake in creation.

I think Malone must realize he simply doesn’t understand predator priests and their victims, and the aftermath for the victims, I mean how could he? I think he is trying to reconcile for probably the last five- to-10 bishops of the diocese, many priests knew of the situation and did nothing for the victims. So it has come to be known that priests were victims as children, and as young adults.

I think Malone can handle his duties for the diocese. However, handling the childhood sex scandal is above his pay grade. My suggestion is he needs tons of help. I think Malone should appoint an auxiliary bishop who was also a victim, and assign him the job for healing for all concerned.

Under this bishop should be several priest victims to support the bishop. Also, make up a group of supporters who were also victims and could help in various ways.

Mike Stockmeyer

Clarence