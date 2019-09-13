Wyoming County man convicted on child sex abuse charges

An Eagle man was convicted Wednesday on child sex abuse charges in Wyoming County Court, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Shayne Hildreth, following a four-day jury trial, was convicted of use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony, second-degree unlawful surveillance, second-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges were filed after a 14-year-old girl Hildreth had surreptitiously videotaped reported the abuse to law enforcement in Missouri. She reported that Hildreth had engaged in sexual acts with her over a period of time.

Missouri law enforcement, State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants, during which the camera Hildreth used to record the girl was found, along with numerous images of unidentified children being sexually abused, prosecutors said.

Hildreth faces up to 22 years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision when sentenced Oct. 24, according to the District Attorney's Office.