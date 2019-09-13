Boxing community mourns loss of Ring 44 Hall of Famer, ex-president Jack Green

Buffalo Veterans Boxers Association Ring 44 Hall of Fame member and past organization president John “Jack” Green died Monday in Comfort Care at Sisters Hospital from complications of a brain bleed, according to his brother, James. He was 73.

Jack Green was a champion for promoting the sport of boxing at the amateur and pro levels for most of his life in and outside Buffalo.

“His vitals were strong throughout this whole thing,” James said of his brother’s medical battle. “He fought until the end.”

Jack Green trained boxers alongside his father, John, also a member of the Ring 44 Hall of Fame. When John, a legendary boxer before shifting to teacher of the sweet science, lost his eyesight, Jack served as John’s eyes so that he could continue indulging in his boxing passion.

After a six-year hiatus from the sport following his father's death in 1993, Jack returned as president of the Buffalo Veterans Boxers Association. He planned to do it just one year, the year his father was set to get inducted into the hall. However, one year turned into 16, the second-longest run in the organization’s history.

As president, Green turned the organization’s annual hall of fame gala from a dinner-dance into a formal awards dinner. He also attended various amateur and professional fight cards in and outside of Western New York, with fans often identifying him via his signature fedora.

He served as the boxing community’s official host when entertaining out-of-town guests. Green and his associates also set up prospective boxers with gyms so that when they started getting involved with the sport, they were in a comfortable setting.

“It’s all about being of service,” Green told The Buffalo News in 2013.

Through Ring 44, he also contributed money to various local shows, according to New York State Golden Gloves President Don Patterson.

“He was selfless and really did it for the love of the sport, to make sure young people had a safe place to learn the sport and participate,” Patterson said. “He was just willing to do anything to help the boxing community.”

Green boxed as a youth and showed lots of promise. His father, though, wanted Green to focus on his education first.

Jack, who attended Catholic school and graduated from Millard Fillmore College (UB’s evening division), returned to the sport later to help John train his protégés.

Green worked as a sales rep in the trucking industry. The man who once got to pilot the Goodyear blimp was a longtime volunteer high school and elementary school basketball coach locally and even coached current Canisius College men’s basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon during his youth.

Green is survived by two daughters, a son, nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Viewing and service are set for 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. Luke AME Zion Church, 334 E. Ferry St.