In earliest of announcements, Ryan launches State Senate bid

Almost 14 months before Election Day 2020, Democrat Sean M. Ryan is slated to announce Saturday he will run for the 60th District Senate seat to be vacated by Republican Christopher L. Jacobs.

Ryan, looking to ascend to Albany’s upper house after exactly eight years in the Assembly, said late this week he will gather dozens of political, community and labor leaders in the City of Tonawanda’s Niawanda Park for what he labels a major show of support.

“It is very broad-based support from Grand Island to Evans,” he said, noting the 60th District’s northern and southern extremes. “People are really committed to a seat that had been held by a Republican and will be turning Democratic again.

“It’s most important to make sure the district is behind you,” he said.

Veteran observers recall no other State Senate candidate ever launching a campaign before Election Day of the previous year. But none are surprised since Ryan has been exploring a run ever since Jacobs declared his own 27th Congressional District bid in May for the seat now held by Republican Chris Collins.

Since then Ryan has been canvassing local party leaders for support, hired Manhattan political fundraiser Stephanie Berger, and even established a Senate campaign account partially fueled by at least one Albany fundraiser hosted by top Senate Democrats.

“We’ve changed the political calendar and because of that we have to get out in front,” he said, referring to this year’s legislation moving party primaries from September to June.

“Contested Senate races have become super-expensive; some have cost $3 million,” he added. “You have to have a solid base of donors and supporters.”

Ryan’s gathering of top Democrats that includes Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo appears to be carefully calculated. Along with fundraising under way for months, the candidate is demonstrating his considerable early support to scare off any potential opponents in next June’s Democratic primary.

That field could include Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, who is running unopposed for re-election to City Hall this November and is not actively campaigning for the seat. But he told The Buffalo News in August he “will consider all available options” after the November election.

Feroleto is known to have his own cadre of supporters, hails from a political family and would compete in a district with a long history of Italian-American senators. But Ryan remains committed.

“I’m prepared to run in a primary if I have to,” Ryan said. “But for the sake of party unity, it’s always better to be together.”

For now, however, Ryan will assemble office-holders, party officials and union representatives from throughout the district for his 10 a.m. announcement. The group is also expected to feature three Democratic colleagues from the Assembly: Patrick B. Burke of Buffalo, Monica P. Wallace of Lancaster and Karen McMahon of Williamsville.

Ryan said he will speak on Saturday about district priorities that include assisting workers displaced by the closure of the New Era plant in Evans and the Huntley generating station in the Town of Tonawanda. Environmental cleanup of the neighboring Huntley and Tonawanda Coke facilities will also draw his attention, he said, as well as as former industrial sites in his native Lackawanna.

Ryan seriously considered challenging Jacobs for the Senate in 2018 but decided against trading a majority seat in the Assembly for the Senate Democrats who at that time occupied the minority.

But Democrats built a significant Senate majority as a result of the 2018 election, and are expected to pick up even more seats in 2020 after several senators opted for retirement. Many Albany observers predict the party’s majority in the Senate could expand even further in 2022 as a result of a reapportionment process controlled by Democrats.

“The Senate Democratic majority is here to stay but we need to increase our members from Western New York,” Ryan said, pointing to Kennedy as the only majority senator west of Syracuse.

“Nobody is backing me more than Tim Kennedy,” Ryan said. “And two people from Western New York would be a lot stronger than one.”

Indeed, State Sen. Michael N. Gianaris of Queens, who heads the Senate’s Democratic election efforts, said even before Jacobs announced his congressional candidacy that attention was focused on the 60th District seat and its plurality of 37,000 Democrats. Gianaris said in May that Senate Democrats had already targeted the Jacobs seat and an adjoining district represented by Republican Michael H. Ranzenhofer, as well as others in the Rochester area.

“He would be a terrific senator,” Gianaris said of Ryan then. “He is someone who has great success already in the State Legislature, and he would be a fierce advocate for Western New York.”

No Republican has publicly emerged as a Senate candidate, though former County Executive Joel A. Giambra said in May he was considering a candidacy.