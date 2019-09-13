HLN to air two-part series on Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City bombing

Hill Harper may be best known as the actor who plays Dr. Marcus Andrews on the popular ABC series “The Good Doctor.”

But he also headlines an HLN series, “How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.”

And the season four finale is featuring one of Western New York’s most notorious criminals.

A two-part episode about Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber from Pendleton who was executed in 2001, airs at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to an HLN release, McVeigh ”describes the events that led to his shocking transformation from a young American soldier from Buffalo New York - into a homegrown American terrorist dead set on seeking revenge against his own government.”

McVeigh was extensively interviewed by Buffalo News reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck for their book, “American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh & the Oklahoma City Bombing.”

An HLN representative said the interviews by Herbeck and Michel of McVeigh are featured in the episodes, but added that HLN’s Loen Kelley and Alex Pressberg did additional interviews for the program.

Here is a summary of the two episodes from HLN:

The Bombing of Oklahoma City, part 1: On April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh, a 26-year-old U.S. army veteran, detonated a 7,000-pound truck bomb outside the Alfred Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, claiming the lives of 168 innocent people. We take a look back at the events that led up to the largest domestic terrorist attack in the history of the United States. Told through exclusive interviews with survivors of the bombing, first responders, FBI investigators, and Timothy McVeigh himself in extensive never-before heard audio recordings taped before his execution, this program takes you inside the mind of a terrorist to try to understand How It Really Happened.

The Bombing of Oklahoma City, part 2:

After Timothy McVeigh’s truck bomb claimed the lives of 168 innocent people, including 19 small children, the world was asking why. Why would a young army veteran – a man who once fought for the lives of all Americans – want to cause such unspeakable devastation? In an exclusive prison interview, Timothy McVeigh himself describes how events in his personal life – and in the ever-changing world around him – inspired him to take action against his fellow Americans. We also hear from survivors of the bombing, as well as family members of victims, who describe the full impact of that fateful day.