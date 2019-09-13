Kenmore West-McKinley football game postponed by reports of potential violence

A high school football game ended up postponed Friday – along with a junior varsity game planned for Saturday – following what one of the participating districts called reports of online statements that suggested the possibility of violence.

The schools involved were McKinley and Kenmore West high schools.

But the situation grew murkier, when it became evident that the schools did not appear to be on the same page about how the game was delayed – and by whom.

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District athletic director Brett Banker talked to the interim athletic director in the Buffalo public schools, Ryan Shepherd, according to Patrick Fanelli, a spokesman for the Ken-Ton schools.

"Our director of athletics spoke with the Buffalo Public Schools' acting director of athletics and Section Football Chairman Ken Stoldt," Fanelli said. "Both gentlemen understood the complexity of the threat and the limited time to investigate properly.

"At no time did either person indicate a concern about postponing."

The district posted a short statement on their website Friday evening:

"Due to reports of concerning messages posted online regarding the potential for violence at the Kenmore West High School varsity football game against McKinley High School which is scheduled to take place today (Friday, Sept. 13) in the City of Buffalo, the athletic departments at both schools have chosen to postpone today's varsity match as well as the JV match scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 14). Although no reports or threats have been corroborated, these games are being postponed out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement work to investigate these reports."

But Buffalo school personnel had different takes on the events.

Anibal Soler, Buffalo's associate school superintendent, said: “We want both sides to be safe, but we need some communication. It’s been a one-sided cancellation.”

A Buffalo public schools spokeswoman said there was interest in hearing why the decision was made.

“We’re eager to hear from the Ken West athletic director or principal as to why they canceled the game," said Elena Cala, the Buffalo schools spokeswoman. "We understand student safety and we value the safety of our students, coaching staff and fans but we are awaiting to see some evidence of a threat."

Cala added that the district takes threats on social media seriously.

"We've seen no evidence of a threat," Cala later said of the situation. "We just heard that they canceled the game."

"It was not mutually agreed upon," Cala said.

The game was supposed to take place at Riverside Field.

News Sports Reporter Miguel Rodriguez contributed to this report.