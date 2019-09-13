High School Extra: St. Mary's girls soccer wins in overtime

Sophomore Gabby Gambino scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for St. Mary’s of Lancaster in a 3-2 win over Nardin in Monsignor Martin girls soccer on Friday.

The Lancers (4-0, 2-0) found themselves down 2-1 in the final minute of regulation when Gambino found the back of the net to force the extra period.

In the 84th minute, Shae O’Rourke drove down midfield and drew an extra defender, allowing Gambino to finish the play and seal St. Mary’s fourth win of the season.

O’Rourke was responsible for the Lancers’ first goal five minutes into the game.

She and Gambino have combined for 14 goals in four games this season. St. Mary’s will play Mount St. Mary on Monday.

The Thunder were defeated Friday, 4-0, by Nichols. Mirann Gocioch and Charlotte Greene each scored for the Vikings.

Lafayette still unbeaten

Lafayette boys soccer remains undefeated this season after a 4-0 victory over host Roy-Hart on Friday in a nonleague tilt.

The Violets are now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the D’Youville cup with league victories over I-Prep, McKinley, Olmsted and City Honors.

Four of those six wins have been shutouts.

Lafayette got goals from Herithie Ilotrelo, Iddi Akala, A Chan and Ali Moradi. Mecure Rugazura had the shutout at goaltender.

The Violets will play division rival Hutch-Tech (3-1, 2-1) on Monday.

North gets first win

Williamsville North’s 2-0 victory over ECIC rival Orchard Park was a little sweeter than usual.

Not only was it a rivalry win, but it was the Spartans’ first victory of the season. They improve to 1-3-1 overall, while the Quakers dropped to 3-5.

Lianna Van Sice set up North’s first goal by sending a corner kick in front of Orchard Park’s far goalpost, allowing Megan Bonetto to score.

Van Sice had the assist on the second Spartans goal as well. She drove the ball to the front of the net and Savannah Pennetrante did the honors by tapping it in.

“We’re a young team, we’re looking to gain experience and improve each week,” said coach Doug Kircher. “This was a step in the right direction.”

Rudney scores twice

Grand Island’s Ella Rudney scored twice for the Vikings in a 3-0 soccer victory over Niagara-Wheatfield on Friday.

Rudney is up to nine goals and seven assists this season. She remains a top-3 scorer in the Niagara Frontier League.

Raiders top Owls

St. Francis volleyball came away with a dominant victory over Olmsted in three straight sets Friday night.

The Raiders (3-1) won the sets 25-5, 25-9 and 25-13. Mario Moretti led the team with eight assists, one kill, one ace and two digs.

Jake Sacilowski added six kills while Josh Quinn had four.

St. Francis was ranked sixth in the News’ poll released on Monday.

The Raiders will take part in a tournament at Section V’s Victor High School on Saturday.

East wins in shootout

A tough field hockey matchup between crosstown rivals Will East and Will South ended with a 2-1 East victory after a shootout round Friday night.

The Flames’ Chelsea McNamara notched the game-winning goal in the one-on-one shootout round.

East had scored first on a goal from Maria Patti in the first period. The Billies tied it later on a score from Bryanna Dewey just before halftime.

The two foes took the game to a 7-on-7 overtime round that featured plenty of shots but no goals.

East improved to 3-1 overall with the victory while South dropped to 2-2.

Diving record broken

Springville’s Shannon O’Hara broke a Maryvale pool record on Friday in the Griffins’ 111-62 win over the Flyers in an ECIC swim meet.

O’Hara recorded a 188.25 on the 1-meter 6-dive. She broke the old record of 184.20, set in 2011 by Joelle Gelante from Cheektowaga.

The senior set a personal record in the 6-dive earlier in the season with a 231.

O’Hara is also a member of the Griffins’ cheerleading team.

Springville is off to a 3-0 start this season.