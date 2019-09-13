Hamburg man sentenced to 2 years in prison for rape

A Hamburg man who pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in July has been sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to two years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Eric Clark on Oct. 31, 2017, engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old at a location in West Seneca.

Clark faced a maximum of seven years in prison.

District Attorney John Flynn commended Detective Lt. William Leitzel and Detective James Kocienewski of the West Seneca Police Department for their work in the investigation.