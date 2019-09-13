Gerber Collision of the Game hopes to be a hit

Get ready for the Gerber Collision of the Game.

The Carubba Collision chain was bought this year by another company, Gerber Collision and Glass. Hockey fans wondered if the subsequent rebranding would spell the end of its sponsorship of highlights of hits delivered by Sabres players, a staple of games and broadcasts.

Turns out, the sponsorship will live on, said Joe Carubba, Gerber's regional vice president. It's not as alliterative, but the Gerber Collision of the Game will pick up where Carubba left off. The company will also have sponsorship tie-ins to the Bandits, Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch.

Now the Sabres have to hold up their end of the deal and deliver some highlight-worthy hits this season.