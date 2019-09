Smiles at Plate Expectations in Resurgence Brewing Co.

Meals on Wheels, a branch of FeedMore WNY, benefited from Plate Expectations, a food-and-drink fundraiser held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the new Resurgence Brewing Co. location at 55 Chicago St. Attendees had the opportunity to climb at adjacent Central Rock Gym, as well as try the Wine Wall and even pop balloons for a prize.