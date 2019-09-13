Timing is everything for Waterfront Village groundbreaking

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. formally kicked off construction on its new West End townhouse project in the Waterfront Village on Thursday – in the middle of a steady rainstorm, following a deluge the night before.

The previous day had been warm and sunny, while the forecast for Friday was also clear. But CEO Paul Ciminelli had good reasons for his choice.

"It’s kind of interesting that we picked today to have this ceremonial groundbreaking," he remarked at the start of the ceremony, held under a tent.

"Yesterday, obviously out of respect for 9/11, it probably wouldn’t have made sense," he said. "And tomorrow is Friday the 13th. We don’t want to start off on a bad omen. So we picked Thursday the 12th. And tomorrow is beautiful, and the weather yesterday was nice."

Go figure. Better luck next time.

But, hey, officials weren't too upset. They were probably too exhausted after nearly five years of planning and preparation. "There was a lot of emotional capital that we spent on this project since 2015," Ciminelli said. "We emptied the tank to get to this point."