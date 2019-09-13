Editorial: Pig pushed off premises; a BPO disc for your record player

This little piggy didn’t stay home.

That was the word this week at the Eggertsville home of Kevin and Dianna Kruss, who were harboring a pet pig named Pork Chop, which is against Amherst town code.

A judge in Amherst Housing Court dismissed code violation charges against the homeowners after it was shown the 200-pound swine had been relocated.

The town prosecutor said Pork Chop was moved out of state, but his whereabouts are unknown.

The Krusses had said their pet was an emotional support pig for their daughter-in-law. The town denied their request for a zoning variance to keep the pet.

Amherst seems to be telling its residents a quote that’s (mistakenly) attributed to Harry S. Truman: “You want a friend in life? Get a dog.”

...

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s record label, Beau Fleuve, just released a new album titled “Buffalo Philharmonic Live In Concert: Brahms & Prokofiev,” part of the BPO’s celebration of JoAnn Falletta’s 20th anniversary as music director.

News music critic Jeff Miers had high praise for the album: “Falletta leads the orchestra through these pieces – running the gamut from lyrical romanticism to unapologetic modernism – with unhurried intensity and unerring conviction,” Miers wrote.

As Joe Biden might say, if you need something to put on the record player, this album is a worthy choice.

...

The thoroughbred that won horse racing’s Triple Crown in 2018, Justify, failed a drug test that could have stopped him from racing in the Kentucky Derby, the New York Times reported.

Racing officials discounted the drug test, performed after the Santa Anita Derby, because seven different horses in the rest all tested positive for scopolamine, indicating the cause was environmental contamination rather than someone trying to seek an edge.

If this raises any doubts in the public’s mind about Justify, we’d suggest the horse’s handlers commission a tell-all book, to cash in on his notoriety. Who can forget Lance Armstrong’s “It’s Not About the Bike,” or O.J. Simpson’s “I Want to Tell You”?

If Justify is feeling sorry for himself, here’s a suggestion for a tell-all title: “My Crown of Thorns.”