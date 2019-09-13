Editorial: Army Corps should heed Higgins’ call on algal blooms

Let’s hope U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, succeeds in his push for an experimental program to fight toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie before they ever get near Buffalo.

The toxic blooms – and the dead zones they create – have appeared regularly in western Lake Erie in recent years. Five years ago, a toxic algae bloom left more than 400,000 residents in Toledo and southeast Michigan without drinking water for three days. This summer’s “biggest ever” algal bloom moved as far east as Erie, Pa.

These blooms affect fish, shellfish, marine mammals, birds and people. As the Centers for Disease Control reported, harmful algal blooms (HABS) “remove the oxygen from the water as it decomposes, starving fish and plants of oxygen, and damaging the local ecology.” The effects on people are reportedly rare but “debilitating or even fatal” when they do occur, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Higgins wants the Army Corps of Engineers to address the issue in the Great Lakes by emulating and expanding a successful experimental program in Florida in Lake Okeechobee. The pilot project, which the Army Corps called the Harmful Algal Bloom Interception, Treatment and Transformation system, or Habitats, was initially deployed in sewage plants.

The technology attaches microscopic air bubbles to the algae growing in the Florida lake, forcing it to rise to the surface. From there, it can be skimmed off. It is, as the congressman said recently, important for it to float so that it does not fall to the bottom, consuming oxygen and creating dead zones “where aquatic life cannot survive.”

The lake is deeper near Buffalo – an average of 80 feet in its eastern basin, compared with only 24 feet in the western basin. That has helped keep toxic blooms from forming off our shores – so far.

Higgins has some clout in the matter. He sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the four “power” committees in the U.S. House of Representatives. A divided Congress may struggle to pass legislation of any consequence, but members who hold key positions still have an outsized ability to coax action by federal agencies.

Our waterfront has come to life, delighting residents and visitors. Sport fishing and water recreation are a big draw. The emerging blue economy has the potential to be a big part of our future prosperity.

Let’s not mess it up.