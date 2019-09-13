Football Roundup: Big defensive effort lifts East Aurora/Holland

East Aurora/Holland and Lake Shore played an old-school style of football under a full Friday the 13th moon at Blue Devils Stadium.

Strong winds nullified both teams’ passing games, so the Blue Devils turned to the ground game and ground out a 14-0 victory over the visiting Eagles.

East Aurora rushed for 180 yards and passed for exactly zero. Jack Rogers led the way with 101 yards on the ground.

Shane MacSwan rumbled for 24 yards and scored the team’s first touchdown. TJ Marsh added 44 yards rushing and scored the team’s second touchdown, as well as the ensuing 2-point conversion.

The wind was blowing “about 100 miles per hour,” Blue Devils’ coach John Swiniuch said. He added his team’s only field goal attempt was blown “about a mile wide.”

East Aurora’s defense did not break or bend. Rogers had six tackles, three for a loss, and recovered a fumble. Jared Montgomery had seven tackles, two sacks and also scooped up a fumble, while Jonathan Staniszewski had an interception and seven tackles.

The Blue Devils are now 2-0 on the season while the Eagles are 1-1.

Class AA

Jamestown 39, Hutch-Tech 13

Savon Vansickle rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns as the Raiders knocked off the Engineers.

The junior’s first score was a 53-yarder that came as part of a 20-point first quarter. Vansickle scored again before the end of the first.

Class A

Grand Island 7, Ken. East 6

It was a defensive battle from the start. The Bulldogs’ Millard Ellis returned a kickoff to the Grand Island 4-yard line but the team came away empty.

Kenmore East got on the board with three minutes left in the third quarter as Dom Ferguson pulled in a 23-yard toss from Emery Lange and a Bulldogs touchdown.

Jack Dlugokinski plunged into the end zone for Grand Island less than two minutes later for what would be the game-winning score.

Kenmore East missed a potentially game-winning 35-yard field goal with two minutes left.

South Park 56, Amherst 6

The Tigers had no answers for South Park’s offense. The Sparks had a 56-0 lead late in the fourth quarter before Ronald McCarley broke off a 56-yard touchdown run for Amherst.

South Park has outscored its opponents 92-18 through its first two games this season.

Starpoint 41, Will South 26

The Spartans got off to a fast 7-0 lead and used great field position to build it to 28-0 into the second quarter.

Starpoint executed an onside kick and a fumble recovery to set up touchdowns by Aidan Davis and Carson Marcus.

South closed the gap with an 18-point fourth quarter but Joe Carlson broke off a 45-yard touchdown run to end the Billies’ comeback bid.

W. S. East 31, Sweet Home 30

The Panthers held a narrow 16-15 lead at halftime before senior Isaiah Killian took a shovel pass 44 yards for his second score of the night and seemed to break the game open.

The Trojans did not go down easily. The team battled to within a score. Late in the fourth quarter, facing a 4th-and-1 situation, Devare Mathis took a counter run 50 yards for a touchdown.

West Seneca East executed the same play for the 2-point conversion to give themselves the lead.

The drama didn’t end there. East recovered a Sweet Home fumble but did not capitalize. A botched punt gave the Panthers the ball on the Trojans’ 20-yard line.

East’s defense buckled down and forced 4th-and-10. Sweet Home nearly converted, but was stopped two yards shy.

Mathis finished with four touchdowns and three 2-point conversions, making him responsible for 30 of his team’s 31 points.

“He’s like maple syrup, he’s got the sauce,” said coach Jim Maurino after the game.

Class B

Iroquois 34, Medina 14

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead before Tyler Barry and Kendall Mariacher both hauled in touchdown passes from sophomore Trey Kleitz to tie the game at 14.

Barry, a junior wideout, scored again later on a 5-yard run. Noah Kedge and Blake Nolan also had touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Albion 50, Springville 8

A 38-point second quarter was all Albion needed to topple its Class B-3 rival on Friday night.

Maritime 20, Dunkirk 6

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences did not allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The team has now defeated former Class B champions Cheektowaga and Dunkirk in back-to-back weeks.

Pioneer 24, Olean 14

The Panthers and Huskies traded scores to open the game, battling to a 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter.

Tyler Ely put Pioneer up 14-7 with a short 7-yard touchdown run before the Panthers recovered an Olean fumble on the Huskies’ 29-yard line.

The team capitalized on Olean’s error with a 4-yard score from Tra’e Hill. It remained 21-7 through the third quarter before the Huskies got within a touchdown.

Karson Hurlburt nailed a 29-yard field goal with three minutes left to ice the game and give Pioneer its second win of the season.

Class C

Southwestern 40, Portville 8

Two big plays for the Trojans in the first quarter set the tone of the game. First, Aidan Kennedy hit running back Garrett Swan for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

On the ensuing Panthers drive, Dominic Certo intercepted Portville’s quarterback and ran it back 40 yards.

Conrad Thomas ran for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Trojans up 20-0 at halftime, and Southwestern cruised to its second victory of the season.

Cleve-Hill 52, Roy-Hart 12

Senior Chris Diem was terrific for the Eagles on the ground. He ran for four touchdowns, including a 65-yarder, as well as a two-point conversion early in the game.

Cleveland Hill also got a touchdown off of a 52-yard punt return as well as a 25-yard blocked punt.

Class D

F/E 28, Randolph 6

The Cardinals drew first blood in the first quarter, but Franklinville/Ellicottville rattled off four straight scores to break the game open.