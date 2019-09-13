Duplicate Bridge: Sept. 14, 2019

The Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament begins with pairs games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday and next Saturday and concludes with Swiss teams at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. For more info, click this link.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club and the Bridge Center of Buffalo will be closed for the tournament Friday and Saturday.

• • •

Extra points will be awarded, with no extra charge, at all games today through next Thursday at the Airport Bridge Club. Bridge Club Meridian also will offer extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

• • •

“Learn Bridge in a Day” with certified instructor Kathy Pollock from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. For info, call 310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

• • •

Congratulations to Saleh Fetouh, the Buffalo area player who earned the most master points in last week’s Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional Tournament. He won 40.61 and was 29th overall.

Other Buffalo area players doing well in Pittsburgh included Dian Petrov, 34.68 points; and Linda Burroughsford, Davis Heussler and Martha and John Welte, all with 18.73. For complete tournament results, click this link.

• • •

Want to know where to play bridge or how to learn the game? Info is available from John Bava of Western New York Unit 116 at 908-256-6466 or email jbava@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Great Lakes Fall Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20. For info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Sept. 2 to Sept. 8

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 66.50%; B: Judy and Bob Kaprove, 56.50%; C: Usha Khurana and Ron Henrikson, 45.50%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 62%; B: Joe Rooney and Cleveland Fleming, 59.50%; Dorothy May and Ken Meier, 57.50%; C: Ann and Joe Williams, 41%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 63.43%; B: Jean Macdonald and John Welte, 62.50%; Lois Tatelman and Pawan Matta, 58.33%; C: June Feuerstein and Florence Boyd. 51.39%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, Linda Zittel and Jan Hasselback, 56.25%; Barbara Libby and Tom Fraas, 55.36%; Cleveland Fleming and Bill Boardman, 52.08%; Christine Malarkey and Ron Henrikson, 51.49%; east-west, Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 69.64%; Barbara Pieterse and Paula Kotowski, 53.27%; Barbara Multerer and Art Schumacher, 52.38%; Marilyn Sultz and Brian Block, 47.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – North-south, Judy Kaprove and Marietta Kalman, 70.24%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 56.25%; Barbara Sadkin and Paula Kotowski, 52.68%; east-west, Dorothy May and Tom Fraas, 62.80%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 53.87%; Bonnie Clement and Terry Hamovitch, 51.49%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 50.89%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B: Laurie and Howard Foster, 54.50%; Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 53.67%; east-west, A: Florence Boyd and Bill Boardman, 58%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Allen Beroza, 57.08%; B: Pawan Matta and Dale Anderson, 49.25%; C: Art Schumacher and Ron Henrikson, 47.83%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Ruth Nowatniak and Bob Sommerstein, 57.81% Alan Greer and partner, 53.24%; Judi Marshall and Tom Fraas, 52.08%; Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 51.05%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – Lois Tatelman and partner, 65.50%; Pawan Matta and Larry Abate, 58.99%; Martha and John Welte, 58.92%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 58.47%; Paula Salamone and Miri Salamone-Burnett, 55.21%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: David Schott and Larry Himelein, 66.42%; Carol Neuhaus and Paul Morgante, 60.30%; B: Jini and John Rubenstein, 59.16%; C: Sue O’Connor and Bill Noltee, 56.58%; east-west, A/B: Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 57.15%; C: Judy Reich and Sandra Morrison, 55.22%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Jay Levy and Fred Yellen, 64.35%; B: John Bava and Stan Kozlowski, 56.48%; (tie) Mary Ball and Art Morth, Gene Finton and Bob Linn, 53.24%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Ed Harman and Jim Lanzo, 62.31%; Paula Rosen and Maryann Szafran, 57.01%; (tie) Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, Bill Noltee and Jeff Oshlag, 52.65%; east-west, A/B: Ruth Nawotniak and Joyce Frayer, 58.14%; C: (tie) Audrey Ray and Margaret Zhou, Bonnie Clement and Fred Isenberg, 57.58%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Cathy Majewski and Vince Taeger, 57.50%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 55%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Margaret Zhou and Ten-Pao Lee, 66.20%; Judy Graf and Fred Yellen, 61.57%; Jay Levy and Jay Costello, 59.26%; Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 50%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – (Tie) Paul Ziebarth and Rajinder Puri, Kamil Bishara and Fred Yellen, 56.48%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 53.70%; Donna Steffan and Terry Camp, 53.24%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – John Fiegl and Paul Zittel, 69.73%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 58.33%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 55.21%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – North-south, Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 60.71%; Kamil Bishara and Gene Finton, 58.33%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 56.85%; east-west, Chongmin Zhang and Saleh Fetouh, 70.83%; Mary Ball and Art Morth, 59.23%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Rajat Basu, 54.76%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Aug. 28. Gay Simpson and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 65.2%; Sharon Benz and Bill Rich, 60.7%; Janet Frisch and Ed Harman, 54.1%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Sept. 4. (Tie) Joyce Kindt and Anne O’Connor, Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 59%; Alicia Kolipinski and Jennifer Reynolds, 55.6%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jim and Paula Jones, 60.42%; Jim Lanzo and Art Morth, 56.25%; (tie) John and Barbara Scott, Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 54.17%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Miriam Regnet and Ed Harman. 66.07%; Jim and Paula Jones, 64.88%; Bob Lederhouse and Bob Linn, 52.38%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Shirley Thompson and David Mathis, 68.18%; (tie) Thelma Tabron and Doanne Jackson, Diana Brown and Alice Bragg, 50%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, Jill and Bruce Brown, 59%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 50%; east-west, Jeff Peters and Karen Synor, 57%; Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 53%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 65.6%; Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 51%; east-west, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 66.7%; Adele Denton and Perry Hoffman, 61.5%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Dorothy Massman and Ron Fill, 56.6%; Paul Morgante and Marv Feuerstein, 53.3%; east-west, Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 60.8%; Kay Brinkman and Jack Lang, 55%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com