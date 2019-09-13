Corrections officer from Amherst charged with having sex with 2 female inmates

A corrections officer at Albion Correctional Facility was arrested Friday for allegedly having sexual relations with two female inmates, following an investigation by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations, state police said.

The investigation began in May after a complaint was made against James W. Castonguay, 29, of Amherst that he had unlawful sexual relations with an inmate at Albion, a medium security women's prison in Orleans County. Investigators later learned of allegations that he had sexual relations with a second inmate at Albion.

Castonguay was charged with four counts each of third-degree criminal sex act and official misconduct and two counts of third-degree rape.

Castonguay was arrested, processed and released on an appearance ticket to Albion Town Court at a later date.