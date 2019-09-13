Lawsuit: BPS allowed teacher accused of sexual abuse to retire instead of investigating

A former Buffalo Public Schools student accused a teacher of sexually molesting her “at least 120 times” over a period of 2½ years, beginning when she was 11.

And she has some evidence to back up the claims in a Child Victims Act lawsuit she filed Friday.

In a notarized statement, retired teacher Mary Boblak said the girl slept in her bed, there was "inappropriate physical closeness and touching" between them, and other teachers knew about their close relationship.

When her former student complained to the school district years later, Boblak said in her statement, the district allowed her to quietly retire in 1994, without any publicity or loss of her pension.

But when contacted by The Buffalo News on Friday, Boblak denied any wrongdoing. She said she was "blindsided" when she gave a statement to an investigator from the law firm that filed the lawsuit.

The accuser, who asked that her name not be published, told The News the sexual abuse began in 1973, when she was 11, and continued until she was 13. She said she never told anyone about the relationship until 1993, when she filed a written complaint with Buffalo Public Schools officials.

Her lawsuit, filed Friday by attorney Chris O'Brien, alleges that Buffalo Schools officials engaged in a “cover-up” by allowing the teacher to retire with “full benefits” rather than filing disciplinary charges against her.

In an interview with The News, the 57-year-old accuser, whose initials are T.C., told The News she decided to report the abuse in 1993 because she knew Boblak was still working as a Buffalo teacher and “didn’t want this to happen to any other young girls.” She said she had always been "too ashamed and embarrassed" to report it earlier.

She said school officials were “very reluctant” to investigate her complaint when she finally came forward.

“The school district made it clear to me they didn’t want anything to do with my complaint,” T.C. said. “It took me one solid year of at least 20 phone calls and letters to get them to take any interest in what I was telling them. I was living out of state, and they finally allowed me to come to Buffalo to give a deposition in 1994.”

She gave The News a copy of an Aug. 19, 2019, statement signed by Boblak, in which the teacher is quoted as admitting to the relationship and said she retired in 1994 after school officials confronted her with the allegations.

Buffalo Schools spokeswoman Elena Cala and district general counsel Nate J. Kuzma said school officials are looking into their records to determine what happened in Boblak's case.

"That would never happen today," Cala said, when asked about O'Brien's allegation of a cover-up. "Under our protocols today, any time an allegation is made of child abuse in an educational setting, calls are made to 911 and Human Resources, and the person accused is immediately escorted out of the building and put on leave."

The district today would "never" allow a teacher accused of sexual abuse to retire without any disciplinary action, Kuzma said. He added that school districts are required by state law to notify police and the state Education Department about such situations.

Boblak, 76, a Kenmore resident, told a News reporter on Friday that she never molested any children, including the woman who filed the lawsuit.

"I taught for 28 years in Buffalo and I'm proud of my teaching career," Boblak said. "I did have a friendship with this young girl, but there was nothing inappropriate, nothing like she is saying in the lawsuit. I'm very upset about this. I think I'm going to have to get a lawyer."

According to the notarized statement, Boblak confirmed that she befriended the student while she was working at School No. 60 and had a relationship with her for several years.

“There was an inappropriate physical closeness and touching between us. She did on several occasions (more than 20) sleep with me in my bed,” the statement quotes Boblak as saying. “There was never any opposition from her and we maintained a close relationship for a few years.

“On reflection on that time and my relationship with a student, I received no help from the Buffalo Board of Education. I feel that the Administration should have gotten involved and provided me with assistance or guidance while I was clearly in a relationship with a student,” Boblak's statement says.

She added that she was notified in 1994 to attend a meeting at City Hall where she was represented by an official of her union. After a letter from the accuser was read at the meeting, “I was offered early retirement rather than address the issue brought forth,” Boblak's statement said.

She said she decided to retire to “put this issue behind me.”

On Friday, Boblak told The News that the law firm investigator who took her statement "twisted all my words."

O'Brien, the attorney, defended the authenticity of the statement. "Mary Boblak had several days to decide whether to give a statement, or not. She had the opportunity to read the statement and make changes in it before she signed it," O'Brien said. "She was not coerced in any way."

According to T.C., she was 11 when she met Boblak, who was her close friend’s teacher at the former Public School No. 60 on Ontario Street, also known as the Riverside Academy.

T.C. alleged that Boblak singled her out, took a strong interest in her and made her feel “special” by giving her rides home from school events and having long talks with her.

“Mary was like a teacher and mentor to me,” T.C. said. “Like a teacher, she would correct my grammar. She would take me to movies, to plays, to the beach, to concerts, libraries and art galleries … like she was educating me about these things. Then, one night when I was staying at her home, she began teaching me about sex. She told me, ‘If you ever tell anyone about this, I’ll be in big trouble and we’ll never be able to see each other again.’ ”

As the relationship progressed, T.C. said Boblak frequently invited her to stay on weekends in her apartment, where they would sleep together. She said the teacher – with the permission of T.C.'s parents – would take her on camping trips and other vacations, sometimes for weeks at a time.

Why did the parents allow her to spend so much time with a schoolteacher?

T.C. said her parents had met Boblak and came to trust her as a mentor and family friend. She added that these incidents took place in the 1970s, when parents were not as aware as they are today about the dangers of child molesters.

“My mother did ask me once if anything unusual was going on,” the alleged victim said. “I told her there was nothing wrong. I told my mom I didn’t even know what she was asking about.”

Many other Buffalo schoolteachers knew that she and Boblak were constant companions, but she does not believe any of the other teachers were aware of the sexual relationship, T.C. said.

"She would take me to parties and other events with her teacher friends. Mary told me that she told them I came from a very bad family situation and she was taking care of me,” T.C. said.

The lawsuit named the Buffalo School District as the defendant, accusing school officials of “negligence” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress” on T.C.

“Given the victim's age when all this happened, it was a felony crime every time this teacher had sex with her,” O’Brien said. “But it is too late to criminally prosecute the teacher under the statute of limitations on criminal prosecutions.”

Under New York state criminal law, any adult who has sex with someone 16 or younger has committed a felony regardless of whether the sex was forced or consensual.

But even under the state’s temporary Child Victims Act, sex crimes committed against children as far back as the 1970s cannot be prosecuted because of the statute of limitations. The state now allows criminal prosecution of child sexual abuse until the victim is 28 years old.

In the lawsuit, O’Brien said the school district never actually disciplined Boblak after her accuser provided “difficult and heart-wrenching testimony” in her deposition about the sexual abuse.

The district “did not discipline Mary Boblak,” O’Brien stated in the lawsuit. “Rather, in an outrageous action, the school district offered Boblak the opportunity to retire with full benefits. At the time of this action, the school district was well aware of the extreme mental hardship previously suffered by the plaintiff and also knew that the plaintiff would suffer additional emotional distress and suffering from such a cover-up.”

According to T.C., the sexual abuse ended when Boblak began a steady relationship with a female teacher.

Being molested by a teacher had a very negative effect on her adult life, T.C. said, especially her efforts to have romantic relationships with others.

“I’m a lesbian. Having relationships with other women has always been very difficult for me,” T.C. said. “Because I was sexually abused as a child, my sexuality has always been very complicated. I suffered through depressions, drinking and body image problems … I felt like anyone who wanted to be friends with me only wanted sex. I was suspicious of everyone.”

T.C. said she has been doing “much better” for the past two years because she is in a great relationship with a woman who understands and supports her.

T.C. lives outside New York State and she spoke to The News on the condition that the newspaper would not disclose what city or state she lives in. She said she has had a long, successful career as a social worker – often working with troubled children – and is now semiretired.

“After all I went through as a child, I got into a career where I was helping other people, including kids,” she said. “And that helped me.”