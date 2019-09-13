Canisius mourns loss of legendary bowling coach Patrick Kwiatkowski

Legendary Canisius High School bowling coach Patrick G. Kwiatkowski died Tuesday, two months before he was scheduled to be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. He was 65.

An alumnus of the school, Kwiatkowski led the Crusaders to five Monsignor Martin regular season championships and five All-Catholic championships and more than 700 wins during his 23 seasons.

Kwiatkowski had been hospitalized since Sept. 3 following an undisclosed medical emergency.

“This was unexpected,” Athletic Director Jim Mauro said. “He was as genuine and sincere a human being as I ever came across. He cared not only about the kids on the bowling team, but he had such an affinity for the school. Canisius was a huge part of his life. He was a huge role model for kids for a long time.”

Kwiatkowski was a member of the school's first varsity bowling team in 1971 and volunteered to coach the team in 1995. He had a career record of 725-295, a 71% career win percentage.

Visitation is set for 3-8 p.m. Friday at Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. The funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Road.

Kwiatkowski is survived by wife, Mary Jean (nee Schmitt), and sons Scott, Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Jessica) Kwiatkowski. He’s also survived by four grandchildren, an aunt and many nieces and nephews.