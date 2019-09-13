Buffalo’s Polish Community loves Lucki-Urban’s RCA TVs, 1975

From private homes, to bowling alleys, to Broadway-Fillmore’s finest eating and drinking establishments, the men of Polonia were raving about the brand-new, solid-state RCA XL-100 console televisions available at the Lucki-Urban Furniture and Appliance store at 881 Broadway.

The ad comes from a time when more men took as much or more pride in their television as they did in what was under the hood of their cars.

“I know good color when I see it,” said Daniel Szymanski, at the since burned-down Roosevelt on Broadway.

“It has a beautiful picture for the enjoyment of our bowlers,” said the guys over at Park Lane Bowling in Cheektowaga.

“It’s so easy to tune,” said Dennis Belote – the only one of the eight men quoted in the ad who didn’t have a Polish last name.

Lucki-Urban opened in 1947, founded by Edward J. Przylucki (Lucki-) and Walter J. Urbanski (Urban).

For 42 years, the business was a fixture in the Broadway Business District.

The children of the founders announced the closing of the Broadway location of Lucki-Urban in 1989, only weeks after another landmark East Side furniture and appliance store – Burnham’s – also announced it was going out of business, closing their store up the street at 1209 Broadway.