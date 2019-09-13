How Josh Allen is becoming the Bills' comeback kid

It’s taken Josh Allen a dozen career starts to do something it took his predecessors years to accomplish.

After the come-from-behind win against the New York Jets in Week 1, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year quarterback has now directed three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives.

Based on research at pro-football-reference.com, Allen’s four game-winning drives are tied for third in NFL history among quarterbacks in their first 12 starts. His three fourth-quarter comebacks are tied for fifth.

“That's pretty special," fullback Patrick DiMarco said. "That's what you want in that position, is somebody who can go close the game out.”

It’s something the Bills have lacked at the position for a long time. Allen’s predecessor, Tyrod Taylor, made 43 starts for the team and had an equal number of fourth-quarterback comebacks and just one more game-winning drive. Before Taylor, EJ Manuel directed just one fourth-quarter comeback in 17 starts. Before Manuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick made 53 starts and produced six game-winning drives and four fourth-quarter comebacks.

The collective inability of those quarterbacks to lift their team in pressure-packed moments is a big reason why they ultimately moved on.

“It just says that we have a quarterback that we can depend on,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins, who has been in the huddle for each of Allen’s game-winning drives. “He's doing what he was brought here to do.”

It’s worth pointing out that fourth-quarter comebacks and/or game-winning drives are not a foolproof measure of a quarterback’s ability. The two quarterbacks with more game-winning drives in their first 12 starts are Tim Tebow and John Skelton – neither of whom had a particularly distinguished NFL career.

Future first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, famously has just 14 fourth-quarter comebacks, which ranks tied for 75th in NFL history, in 159 games.

Nevertheless, it has to be encouraging for the Bills that Allen hasn’t shrunk from the moment when the game is on the line.

“To rally in the fourth quarter, that shows a lot of composure, a lot of leadership and great execution,” receiver Zay Jones. “Those are three areas that his game consists of.”

Here’s a look at Allen’s game-winning drives in his career before Sunday:

In Week 5 of the 2018 season, the Bills trailed Tennessee, 12-10, with 4:43 remaining. Allen directed an 11-play, 47-yard drive that got the team in position for a 46-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka as time expired. The run game factored heavily into that drive. Allen threw just twice, completing both passes for 20 yards. The first of those converted on third-and-3.

In Week 12, the Bills entered the fourth quarter tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 14-14. On the first play of the final quarter, Allen rushed for a 14-yard touchdown.

In Week 14, Allen connected with wide receiver Robert Foster on a 42-yard touchdown pass that put the Bills ahead of Detroit, 14-13, after Hauschka’s extra point.

“Josh is really patient when it comes to situations like that,” Foster said. “He's really clutch. When you've got that patience and poise, you're going to be clutch. That's what I've learned from him. He just lets everything flow.”

It’s up for debate whether a “clutch gene” actually exists in athletes. Jones doesn’t necessarily buy into the idea.

“I'm a guy that believes in maturity, experience and preparation,” he said. “Some guys say they have the 'clutch gene.' I don't know. I believe if you prepare the way you're supposed to prepare and you put yourself in those situations daily, you should be just fine in the game. ... Guys that are consistent, prepared and show up day in and day out, those are the type of guys you want on your team. I think Josh is one of those guys.”

DiMarco credits Allen’s demeanor in the huddle for why he has been successful in late-game situations.

“It's his swagger,” DiMarco said. “He brings a calmness of, 'Rely on me, I'm going to put you in a good situation.' It’s not anything he really says, but how he carries himself – how confident of a person he is. It's infectious.”

On Sunday, Allen lit it up in the fourth quarter, going 8 of 10 for 103 yards, one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown that came with 3 minutes left to put the team ahead.

“Josh is the type of guy, he wants those moments. Being down, back against the wall, counting you out, he doesn't see or feel the pressure. He wants that moment and he wants to be in that position,” Jones said. “Obviously, nobody wants to be down 16-0, but you know what I'm saying. He wants that opportunity to showcase his ability.”

It’s been that way for as long as Allen can remember.

“Even going back to when I was a little kid, I always kind of wanted that pressure, that added pressure,” he said. “I felt like I performed best in those situations.”

Part of the reason for that, according to Jones, is Allen’s ability to forget what happened before – good or bad. That’s helped him keep his composure in do-or-die moments.

“Another important piece of this game is his forgetfulness, and I mean that in the sense of negative plays or mistakes,” Jones said. “Josh can come out and throw an interception, and he's like, 'Whatever. Amnesia. Let's go play.' His ability to forget and move on is big. Positive or negative, we’re looking to the next play.”

DiMarco agreed, even if he was a bit more blunt about it.

“For a rookie last year, he had some dumb plays, but for the most part he's pretty mature and he's able to handle himself in a good manner,” he said of Allen. “If stuff went south, he didn't go south. … He just has that kind of personality that guys flock to. He's a natural-born leader. If you see your quarterback still up – even if he's the one who made a couple mistakes – if he's still, 'Guys, we've got this,' it's really easy to rally around.”

For his part, Allen credits the Bills’ coaching staff for preparing him for those end-of-game moments. Coach Sean McDermott puts a lot on the quarterback’s plate in practice to prepare him for as many different scenarios at possible. DiMarco refers to them as “stressful situations” that are practiced daily.

“That has a lot to do with why he’s so comfortable out there in crunch time,” the fullback said. “We do them every day, so it’s almost second nature for us. We know when we’re in that situation, ‘The timeout’s coming after this play, not this play. We’re going to spike it.’ It’s all stuff we’ve lived.”

A prime example of that came on the touchdown pass to John Brown that tied the game against the Jets before Hauschka’s go-ahead extra point. Allen and Brown repped that particular play over and over in practice. When the moment came to execute it, nobody batted an eye.

“The trust aspect comes in with trusting everyone around you,” Allen said. “Not trying to do too much. Just getting the ball in your playmakers’ hands and letting them make plays. That’s what our guys did, going back to Sunday.”

Ultimately, the Bills would like to get to a point where Allen doesn’t have as many opportunities for fourth-quarter comebacks, but there is a comfort level in knowing that he’s done it before.

Allow Dawkins to explain in only the way he can.

“That (comfort level) grows over time. It grows with experience,” he said. “As a rookie, you're nervous, like, ‘I've never been here.’ But as you get older, you get more comfortable.

“It’s like if you have kids and then you have another baby. If your baby throws up in the middle of the mall, you're not going to panic, because you've been there. You tell your wife, ‘Chill, the baby wipes are right here, I got you. I come prepared.’ It's the same thing.”

Well, maybe not exactly the same thing, but you get the idea.

Hauschka kicking for a cause

There will be added pressure on Stephen Hauschka when he lines up for field goals this season at New Era Field.

That’s because, for every made field goal at home this year, Hauschka and his wife, Lindsey, will pay the adoption fee for a family interested in adopting a dog from the SPCA Serving Erie County.

The program will be called “Hausch Pups,” and will start with the home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Lindsey Hauschka has been volunteering at the SPCA for the last year, walking dogs once a week.

“We’ve always been animal lovers,” she said. “This seemed like a really cool way to give back to the community and get involved and also fulfill our passion for dogs and helping animals in need.”

Adoption fees for different breeds of dogs vary, but typically are more than $100. Recently, Lindsey Hauschka was talking with another volunteer who mentioned she loved one of the dogs in the SPCA’s care, but did not have the $150 adoption fee.

“That stuck with me,” she said. “That’s something we could really help with. … It’s an easy way for us to give back and something that will bring us a lot of happiness, too.”

The Hauschkas have two dogs: Jack, a pug/chihuahua mix, and Bee, an Australian shepherd/poodle mix.

“Every time she comes home she shows me pictures and videos of these amazing dogs. She feels for them that they don't have a home,” Stephen Hauschka said of his wife. “It kind of came from an organic place of just her wanting to help get these dogs find a home. She thought about ways she could do it. She's pretty creative, she came up with this idea and I love it. I'm excited about it. I'll be sad if I miss a kick ever at home because I'm going to think about that dog that doesn't find a home.”

Prior to coming to Buffalo, Hauschka kicked for the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in the Pacific Northwest, he supported Seattle Humane, an animal-rescue charity with a similar mission to the SPCA Serving Erie County.

“This is a continuation of something that’s true to our hearts,” he said.