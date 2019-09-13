Bills' Andre Roberts and Taron Johnson out against Giants

Bills kick returner/wide receiver Andre Roberts and defensive back Taron Johnson did not practice Friday, meaning they missed the entire week and were ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Roberts did not play Sunday against the Jets because of a quad injury. Johnson injured a hamstring during the game.

Tight end Tyler Kroft, who has been limited with a foot injury, was listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, who missed practice Thursday because of an illness, was back on the field Friday.

Cornerback Levi Wallace, who tweaked in ankle Thursday in the words of coach Sean McDermott, also was on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters. McDermott had said Wallace returned to finish practice Thursday after the injury. He was not listed on the team's injury report.