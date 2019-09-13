Brady steps down as Niagara IDA chairman

Stephen F. Brady, chairman of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for the past three years, resigned Thursday. It was a move he said he's been planning for a couple of years.

"Fourteen years is a long time to serve on a board like this," said Brady, 64, who retired as National Grid's media spokesman at the end of 2018.

He said he decided to stay on to help after the illness and March 2018 death of former NCIDA Executive Director Samuel M. Ferraro.

Now, Brady said, he plans to start a public relations and consulting business that has the potential to create conflicts of interest if his clients deal with the NCIDA.

He said he planned to announce his decision in public, but Wednesday's NCIDA meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum.

County Legislature Majority Leader Randy R. Bradt and county Republican Party Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr. both said they had hoped Brady would stay longer. The Legislature now has two vacant IDA seats to fill.