Beneath the guidance of Music Director JoAnn Falletta, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has become a bit of a touring machine.

In 2018, Falletta led the orchestra on its first international tour in more than 30 years, a jaunt through Poland that included a stop at Warsaw’s legendary Beethoven Easter Festival, where she became the first woman American conductor to lead an orchestra in that event's history.

In 2004 and again in 2013, Falletta brought the BPO to Carnegie Hall in New York City, perhaps the most prestigious and storied stage in the country.

Following a series of concerts in April of this year, she’s now led the BPO on four tours of Florida, in a North-South exchange program that turns 10 next year and has been christened the “Florida Friends Tour.”

In the first of many activities slated for the yearlong celebration of Falletta’s 20th anniversary as BPO music director, Beau Fleuve – the BPO’s independent record label, started under Falletta’s auspices – has released “Buffalo Philharmonic Live In Concert: Brahms & Prokofiev,” a collection meant to celebrate the Florida tours and shine a light on the orchestra’s still-burgeoning relationship with listeners in the Sunshine State.

More significantly, perhaps, this stunning recording underscores both the vitality and exuberance of the BPO under Falletta’s baton and the sheer, shimmering beauty and jaw-dropping virtuosity of guest pianist Fabio Bidini's playing.

Though these recordings are in some sense meant as a memento to accompany the BPO’s Florida tour of April 2019, both performances were in fact recorded at Kleinhans Music Hall, on March 23 and 24 of ’19, as the orchestra prepared for its journey south.

Significant props should be directed toward engineer and producer Bernd Gottinger, erstwhile professor in the sound recording technology program at SUNY Fredonia. Gottinger captures the full dynamic range of the orchestra here – no mean feat, considering the program ranges from the exquisite tenderness of certain passages in Brahms’ “Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major for Piano and Orchestra” to the boldest and most bombastic of the selections from Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” suites.

Pianist Bidini – a favorite of BPO audiences for some time – is in his element here, infusing the Brahms with a balance of intensity and tenderness.

As Falletta points out in the collection’s liner notes, Bidini’s performance “reflects the strong nobility and artistic depth of the work and also the composer’s lifelong love for Clara Schumann,” the pianist and Brahms cohort widely regarded as one of the most expressive of the Romantic era. (I’ll take that one on faith. I wasn’t there to hear her in person. I’m not quite that old.)

A tip of that hat is also due to principal cellist Roman Mekinulov, whose playing in the nocturnal “Andante” is simply gorgeous.

The excerpts from Suites 1, 2 and 3 of Prokofiev’s "Romeo and Juliet” arrive after the Brahms like a rowdy party-crasher, as the underlying sober and somber air does battle with playful, unexpected harmonies and lyricism is butted up against graphic grandiosity.

This marriage of the tender and the unabashedly bombastic is what I love most about Prokofiev and is surely what makes him so adept at breathing drama into his “narrative” ballets. The orchestra sounds here as if its members were born to embrace the nuance and broad dynamic range of the suites.

Falletta leads the orchestra through these pieces – running the gamut from lyrical romanticism to unapologetic modernism – with unhurried intensity and unerring conviction. It’s no wonder that Floridians – and the snow-fleeing Buffalonians among them – are embracing her BPO as their own.

The JoAnn Falletta 20th anniversary celebration continues with “Friends & Favorites: A Celebration of 20 Years of JoAnn Falletta,” at Kleinhans at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21. A full day’s worth of events is planned for Oct. 18, including Maestro Falletta conducting Danny Elfman’s “Violin Concerto” at 10:30 a.m. at Kleinhans, and concluding with “JoAnn Falletta’s 20th Anniversary Black-Tie Affair,” at the Hotel Henry, beginning at 6 p.m. Check BPO.org/joann20 for details.