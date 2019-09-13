BORMANN, Robert E.

BORMANN - Robert E. April 25, 1930 - September 7, 2019. Age 89, of White Plains, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Helga (nee Holland) Bormann; devoted father of Debra (Daniel) Hoffman, Barbara (Mark) Nesbitt, Betty (Douglas) Lander, and Lesley (Michael) Pinelli; adored grandfather of Leah (David) Murray, Jaclyn (Jack) Johnson, Hannah (J.J.) Nicholson, Danielle (Eric) Karacsonyi, Jason Nesbitt, Christine (Alexander) Mukhanov, Jonathan and Emily Pinelli; great-grandfather of Hadley and Callie Murray, Jonah and Eliza Nicholson, Bailey and Ryleigh Johnson, and Elliot Karacsonyi; loving son of the late Ottilie and Henry I.S. Bormann; brother of the late Henry W. Bormann. Bob served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps - 228th Signal Company receiving the National Defense Service Medal. He graduated from Westchester Community College and Pace University and was initially employed by General Precision Labs and later by AT&T. A Memorial Service will be held in Trinity Lutheran Church, 8760 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051, on Sunday, September 15th at 10:30 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, New York City. Bob was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in his memory to the St. Matthew's Living Memorial Fund, 3 Carhart Ave., White Plains, NY 10605. Online condolences may be shared at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com