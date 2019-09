BELTZ, Jeffery A.

BELTZ - Jeffery A. September 11, 2019, of Angola, NY. Son of Mark and Judith (nee Bokan) Clulow; brother of Chris (Karen Schaeffer) Beltz and Kim (Christopher) Himes; uncle of Jason, Emily, and Jared. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Saturday from 11-12:30. Chapel Service starting at 12:30.