The demystified Wild West in 'Authentic Life of Billy the Kid' at Road Less Traveled

Road Less Traveled Theater has begun its 2019-2020 season with “The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid,” a play from very early in the career of playwright Lee Blessing who would go on to write the highly admired play, “A Walk in the Woods” in 1988. Set outside Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1908, in “The Authentic Life,” we meet retired law man Pat Garrett, 20 years after he became “the man who shot Billy the Kid.”

Garrett has seen better days, but opportunity comes knocking on his door when he gets an unexpected visit from his old friend, Ashmon Upson, who was the ghostwriter for his somewhat fictionalized memoir. Upson has a proposition and another surprise – he has come with the very much alive Billy the Kid. It seems that Garrett is not exactly “the man who shot Billy the Kid” after all. So, who is he now?

Under the direction of Scott Behrend, the production boasts a handsome realistic set by Dyan Burlingame, with expressive light by John Rickus and sound by Katie Menke. Jenna Damberger has costumed the skillful cast in clothes that announce their characters with both accuracy and humor.

The mythology of the Wild West was powerful for Blessing’s generation (and my own). We grew up at a time when Hollywood was cranking out Westerns by the score, and shows like “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza” and “The Rifleman” dominated television.

Unsurprisingly, we generally believed that men like Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, legends of the frontier, were heroes.

They weren’t.

We now know that these were mean and dangerous men with ungovernable tempers and racist and sociopathic world views.

Blessing was a graduate student when wrote his 1975 play, “The Real Billy the Kid,” a show that he would develop in 1980 as the play we now see at Road Less Traveled.

At that time, “Gunsmoke” was just ending its historic 20-year run on television, which had been preceded by an overlapping run on radio that started in 1952.

Back then, when John Wayne and Roy Rogers were still alive, the mythology of the Wild West reinforced a comforting ideal of America as rugged, individualistic and virtuous. At the same time, the realities of Watergate and the Vietnam War were making all Americans ask, “Who are we really?” A play that exposed the cracks in the Robin Hood legend of Billy the Kid resonated very differently in those days.

Blessing’s play is not entirely dependent upon the magical resonance of the Billy the Kid mythology, but its power was assuredly bolstered by the undoing of that mystique when it was first performed. What we see now is a young man’s play from a time when the Westerns of the 1950s and ‘60s did not yet seem quaint, and when, thanks to a seemingly endless diet of TV Westerns, the name Pat Garrett would have been familiar to audiences.

The plot and the psychology of “The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid,” now seem slim. Its surprise reversals seem uneventful and perfunctory. We do, of course, see the seeds of what would make Blessing great, in his playful view of human motivations and rationalizations.

Happily, a capable cast jumps into the fray with energy.

Daniel Greer’s portrayal of world-weary Pat F. Garrett is quite wonderful. He molds his relaxed physicality and cynical demeanor into a perfect amalgam of downtrodden distrust.

Dave Mitchell effectively deploys his familiar smirks and double takes to concoct an amusing and even endearing (if psychopathic) Billy the Kid.

Peter Palmisano channels his inner Polonius to portray foolish opportunist Ashmon Upson and makes himself nearly unrecognizable in the process.

Finally, Patrick Cameron benefits from playing the most complex character in this array of two-dimensional people. As a man who embodies the American obsession with Wild West mythology, a cult-like enthusiasm that historically began even before Billy the Kid was dead, he serves as the ideal observer and the plot’s most compelling complication. Cameron effects this with winning wit and nonchalance.

In the final analysis, what we get in “The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid” is a capable production of a modest play from Lee Blessing’s early career punctuated with some fun dramatic flourishes. It makes for a pleasant evening’s diversion.

"The Authentic Life of Billy the Kid"

3 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions through Oct. 6, at Road Less Traveled Theater (456 Main St.). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $39 general, $25 for students. Call the box office at 629-3069 or email reservations@ roadlesstraveledproductions.org