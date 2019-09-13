Another Voice: City of Buffalo's new foreclosure rules will cost taxpayers

By Michael P. Kearns and Joseph A. Kelemen

This year the Erie County Legislature allocated $200,000 to combat zombie properties. The Western New York Law Center and the Erie County Clerk’s Office are working together with the county’s municipalities to hold banks accountable for zombie properties in disrepair.

The City of Buffalo will soon commence its tax foreclosure proceeding and the County Clerk’s Office processes the related filings. In previous years, the city auctioned those properties that were delinquent on their taxes or user fees and the surplus funds received in excess of the amount due to the city were made available to former property owners and lien holders who filed a motion in the County Clerk’s Office.

This year the city revised this procedure and prior to sale at auction it will take title to the properties subject to tax foreclosure. Following the sale, the city will retain any surplus funds. The city budgeted $4.8 million in revenue from this new procedure.

The city has not provided written rules as to how a party may apply for surplus funds and there is legal concern that such a payment would be found to violate the New York State Constitution as a distribution of public funds. It is unclear whether these funds may ever be recovered.

It is anticipated that many residents will be unable to afford taxes resulting from the citywide reassessment and subjected to the new foreclosure procedure. Those individuals whose property is in a tax foreclosure are already experiencing financial distress and the city will be pocketing the surplus funds to which they were once entitled. Before individuals could use these funds to secure new housing but now they will no longer be able to do so.

The county may have interest in the property in the form of an Erie County Department of Social Services lien. These liens would be extinguished when the city takes title prior to the auction and the county can no longer recover amounts to which it was once entitled from the surplus funds. County taxpayers will be left holding the bag.

When the city takes title to these properties they are no longer taxable real property and the tax burden will be shifted to other property owners in Erie County. Much like the bank-owned zombie properties, the city will be responsible for the maintenance of vacant properties. Who will hold the city accountable for properties in disrepair and promote their transfer to generate mortgage and transfer tax revenues?

The city’s proposed plan intends to balance its budget upon the backs of financially distressed individuals and its partners in government. We are hopeful they will reconsider.

Michael P. Kearns is Erie County Clerk. Joseph A. Kelemen is executive director of the Western New York Law Center.