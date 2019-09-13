5 foods to try at the 2019 Taste of East Aurora

Food festivals that post their participants' menus in advance deserve a shiny gold star. Eaters can spend money more wisely, be more efficient in their exploration and home in on the restaurants and specific foods they want to sample.

The Taste of East Aurora, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 on closed-to-traffic Main Street between Olean and Riley, has laid out a map and full menus, even with descriptions. The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce has prepared with great effort, and now we've got some dishes to suggest.

Referring back to last year's five suggestions article, the goal is to not repeat any of the vendors highlighted then. And thanks to the introduction of five newcomers, it won't be hard to avoid overlap.

Guinness BBQ Wings from the Irishman, $3 for three wings at Booth 32.

Description: "Plump, juicy wings tossed in Guinness BBQ sauce, served with housemade bleu cheese."

With 190 seats and an abundance of patio seating, the new Irishman in East Aurora - an offshoot of the original on Main Street in Williamsville - has been an immediate hit in the village. It's more than just its sprawling setup that attracts customers; the thick, stout-infused barbecue sauce is worth the napkins you'll inevitably need.

News contributor Phil Wagner noted that the beer flavor isn't prominent (a good thing, frankly), but the sweet and smoky effects are well worth your time.

...

5 Grain Bowl from the Globe Restaurant, $3 at Booth 23.

For the rapidly rising number of plant-based eaters, a vegan option deserves a place on this suggestions list. You might not expect it from a restaurant that used to be Tony Rome's before an ownership change, but Tess Flynn has broadened the menu while keeping some of the lasting favorites.

Grain bowls are vital to the vegan diet, largely because they're packed with sources of healthy energy (even protein) that are more difficult to find in salads or other veggie dishes. It's presented as a 5 grain edamame bowl, topped with citrus vinaigrette, at the restaurant, but it might be pared down slightly for the Taste.

...

Purple Dragon Iced Latte from Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar, $5 for 16 ounces at Booth 39.

Description: "Bright purple drink filled with antioxidants and vitamins, with coconut milk, dragon fruit, Blue Magik powder and honey."

Are we going overboard on the healthy suggestions? Maybe. But there are myriad benefits to this drink developed by owner Jamie Dinero, with help from her 13-year-old niece who adores colorful drinks.

There's a gentle punch of caffeine from green tea, an eye-catching neon-purple color, lightly sweet and fruity flavors, and a fort of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients. (If Blue Magik powder causes hesitation, Women's Health explains that it's nothing to be feared).

...

Twisted Turkey Slider from Taste Bistro and Coffee Bar, $4 at Booth 2.

Description: "Sassy turkey on a slider pretzel roll with bacon, smoked gouda, romaine, tomato and chipotle mayo."

After Bar-Bill and maybe the Roycroft, Taste is one of the first food-and-drink establishments mentioned when East Aurora comes up in conversation.

Earlier this year, Taste quietly changed ownership when Eric Gawron took over from Yvonne Evilsizor and her husband, Ed, who ran the staple for 28 years before health problems arose.

Gawron and his wife, Nikki, made sure almost everything on the menu remained the same, while bolstering the dessert case and freshening the aesthetics. One of the highlighted sandwiches for Saturday is the Twisted Turkey, woven wisely together with the smoky mayo and pretzel roll. It's simple, yet well-assembled and tasty. (Not a pun. But it could be.)

...

Pecan and butter tart from Everything Pie, $3 at Booth 33.

Description: "An East Aurora Farmers Market favorite."

Briefly known as Everything Rhubarb, Everything Pie - a farm bakery on Woodchuck Road - has sliced deeper into the pie business. A $3 hand pie would be a strong choice at the Taste - especially if rhubarb is an option - but the pecan and butter tart strikes as a dessert delicacy to pair with your healthy Kornerstone smoothie. It all evens out, after all.

...

BONUS ROUND

• Fried kluski from North Star Tavern, $3 at Booth 6.

• Red-hot chicken pizza from Pizza del Aureo's, $3 at Booth 37.

• Roasted acorn and butternut squash curry bisque from Rick's on Main, $3 at Booth 27.

Did we miss your favorite East Aurora food available at the festival? Email btsujimoto@buffnews.com.